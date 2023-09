Breast Cancer Awareness Month might be in October, but its an illness women are dealing with year round. Today’s guest is dedicated to meeting women where they are- in prevention, diagnosis, and support. The CEO of Sisters Working It Out joined us on Spotlight Chicago.

SistersWorkingItOut.org

Instagram: @swiochicago

Facebook: SWIO-Sisters Working It Out

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.