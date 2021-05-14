Silver Alert issued for missing Merrillville woman last seen Wednesday

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Merrillville woman.

Police said Desiree Moore, 29, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Merrillville. She is believed to be in extreme danger an may be in need of medical assistance.

Moore is 5’7″ and 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a gray shirt with two red numbers on the front, black leggings and burgundy gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3531 or call 911.