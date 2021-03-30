Silver Alert issued for missing Gary 15-year-old believed to be in extreme danger

GARY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Gary teen.

Gary police are investigating the disappearance of Kenedie McNair. She is described as a 15-year-old female who is 5’4″, 150 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes. She is believed to accompanied by her father, Carl Banks. He is a 36-year-old Black male, 6’1″, 308 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

McNair was last seen on Monday at 4:30 pm and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on McNair, contact the Gary police at 219-881-1214 or 911.