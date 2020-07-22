Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old East Chicago boy believed to be in danger

(L to R) Jennifer Teniente, Kannon Ellis and mother Caneesha Ellis.

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. – A Silver Alert has been declared to help find a 1-year-old East Chicago boy last seen on Sunday.

Police said Kannon Ellis, 1, was last seen Sunday and is believed to be in danger.

Police believe Ellis is in the company of his mother, Caneesha Ellis, 17, and Jennifer Teniente, 17.

Kannon was last seen Sunday at around 12:15 p.m.

He was wearing a red Champion hooded sweat shirt and jeans.

If you have any information on Kannon Ellis, contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.