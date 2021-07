MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for two missing young girls in Northwest Indiana.

Jessica Cruz, 11, and Sharai Correa, 7, were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, 49, at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

They are from Merrillville and Correa-Cruz was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.