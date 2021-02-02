Signups for COVID-19 vaccine at River Grove site opens Tuesday morning

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Suburban Cook County will begin signups Tuesday morning for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Appointments will be available at Triton College in River Grove starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the Cook County COVID-19 vaccination website. The appointments will be available to anyone who lives in works in suburban Cook County, is 65 years of age or older, or for people who are essential workers.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Individuals without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,Monday through Friday.