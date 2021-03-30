Shots fired outside Oak Lawn Hilton hotel overnight; no injuries reported

OAK LAWN, Ill. – A shooting investigation is underway after Oak Lawn authorities responded to a call of shots fired outside a Hilton Hotel.

The incident broke out just after midnight Tuesday, police said. Officers stopped two vehicles attempting to leave the scene. According to police, eight adults were taken into custody for questioning.

Two handguns and several shell casings were recovered.

No injuries have been reported.

A preliminary investigation reveals an altercation between a man and a group outside the hotel led to the gunfire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 907-4051.