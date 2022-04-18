A shooting investigation is underway on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th Street, Illinois State Police said Monday.

According to state troopers, around 1:30 p.m., shots were fired on the southbound roadway. No one was injured.

WGN INVESTIGATES: Fewer than 10% of highway shootings solved, police hopeful tech can change that

Interstate 94 southbound at 159th Street was closed for investigation. Delays continue and motorists should seek alternate routes.

No further information was made available.

Anyone with information may contact ISP at (847) 294-4400 or leave an anonymous tip at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.