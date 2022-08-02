COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Shots fired onboard a Pace bus traveling outbound on the Bishop Ford Freeway north of 130th Street prompted an Illinois State Police shooting investigation. No one was hurt.

Illinois State Police say deputies responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m. following reports of a discharged firearm on board the bus.

Arriving authorities found the bus pulled over on the right shoulder, but fortunately, no bullets had struck passengers.

Despite the shooting investigation slowing traffic, no lanes were closed off.

Police did not say what led to the shots fired incident or if police took anyone into custody.

The Pace bus has since relocated off the expressway for further investigation, police said. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting may contact ISP by phone at (847) 294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.