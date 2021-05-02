Shots fired call prompts SWAT standoff in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. – A police standoff is underway following reports of a barricade/hostage situation in a mobile home community in Calumet City.

Details are limited but authorities confirm their response to 15th and State Street following an altercation between two men in a Calumet City mobile home community. According to a police spokesperson, shots were fired and a male victim was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

SWAT was called to assist with what police are treating as a “hostage/barricade situation.” It is unclear if anyone other than the offender remains in the home.   

The area is currently blocked off.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

