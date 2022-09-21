CHICAGO — A person was taken into custody after shots were fired at police in Little Village.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of West 25th Place around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a person with a gun.

At the scene, officers saw a man in the street with a rifle. The man turned toward police and fired multiple shots at them, the police department said. The officers exited their squad car and the man dropped his gun.

The man was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured in the incident. A rifle was covered at the scene.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.