Shooting prompts heavy police response in Forest Park’s business district

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A shooting investigation is underway in Forest Park’s business district Wednesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Circle and Madison for a 911 call.

Witnesses say two employees at a Jimmy John’s ran into a nearby bar saying there was a man with a gun.

An employee at the bar told WGN News he thought it was a car accident, but then the Jimmy John’s workers said there was a man with a gun.

“He was apparently saying ‘don’t make me do this, please God don’t make me do this,'” witness Erick Beltran said.

The witness said after he told his security guards to check it out, police pulled up and gun shots ensued.

The man has been transported to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. His condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.