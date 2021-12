CHICAGO – Police are conducting an apparent shooting investigation near a Jewel-Osco in the area of W. 53rd St. and S. Pulaski on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

According to Chicago paramedics, at least one person was shot. First responders transported an adult male in critical condition to Christ Hospital.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

A WGN News crew is heading to the scene and working on learning more.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.