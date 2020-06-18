Shooting investigation shuts down SB I-55 between State and Damen

CHICAGO — A police investigation is underway on the southbound Stevenson Expressway after reports of shots fired at a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Southbound I-55 is closed between Damen and State Street. Lake Shore Drive traffic to SB I-55 is diverted off at State; SB Dan Ryan exit to SB I-55 is CLOSED; SB Chinatown Feeder ramp to SB I-55 is CLOSED.
No further information has been provided at this time.
