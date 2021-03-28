Shooting incident shuts down Tristate Expressway; suspect sought

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Illinois State Police shut down all eastbound lanes of the Tristate Expressway following a shooting incident near Deerfield Road in Lake County.

Lanes have since reopened, but troopers say the incident occurred when a blue Chevy reportedly rear-ended the victim’s vehicle just before noon. According to troopers, an occupant of the blue Chevy opened fire on the male victim and drove off.

The victim was not struck but suffered minor cuts from broken windshield glass.

A search for the shooter is underway.

All eastbound lanes were closed from Halfday Rd. to milepost 23 on Interstate 94 eastbound for the shooting investigation. Lanes were closed for about three hours.

Troopers used this incident to remind drivers to remain vigilant and drive responsibly.

