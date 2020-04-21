Sheriff’s officer, correctional officer both die from COVID-19

There are now 225 Cook County Sheriff’s Employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two have passed away.

Sheila Rivera, 47, passed away Sunday at the Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.

Rivera joined the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

Her brother said she got sick quickly, and by Sunday she had passed away.

The sheriff’s office said it considers her death to be in the line of duty and advocate that Rivera’s family receive benefits.

Since the outbreak, 304 employees of the Cook County Department of Corrections have tested positive. 79 employees though have recovered.

Officer Antoine Stewart passed away Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying in part:

We are saddened to report the death of Corrections Officer Antoine Stewart, who was found deceased at his home on Sunday. Crestwood Police are conducting a death investigation, but there were no indications of foul play, and we are awaiting the autopsy to determine whether COVID19 played a role in his death.

The sheriff’s office said peer support has also reached out to the family offering support during this time.