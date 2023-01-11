One day after Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law, some state law enforcement leaders are already refusing to enforce it.

The sheriffs in 13 counties — including Kankakee and Grundy — released similarly worded statements Wednesday, saying the right to keep and bear arms is an inalienable right.

The 13 counties whose Sheriffs released statements saying they will not enforce the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

“I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd amendment to the US Constitution,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey. “Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Kankakee County, that neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been charged solely with non-compliance of this Act.”

During debate earlier this week, State Senator and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called the bill ‘tyrannous.’ After the bill had passed, Pritzker responded, saying “you don’t get to choose which laws you comply with in Illinois,” adding that applies to law enforcement in Illinois too.

For more information on House Bill 5471, you can visit the Illinois General Assembly’s website here.