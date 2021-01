CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is planning to reopen its doors next week.

Aquarium members will get three full days of exclusive access from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29. The general public will be able to visit starting Saturday, Jan. 30.

You can sign up any time to become a member and get early access on their website.

The Shedd said they will still be following strict health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe.

For more information visit sheddaquariuam.org.