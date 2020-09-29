Shedd Aquarium to offer 12 free days in October to Illinois residents

CHICAGO — Despite over four months of extended closures and an anticipated budget shortfall, Shedd Aquarium is moving ahead with Illinois Resident Free Days in the month of October.

The Shedd announced this week they will implement timed-ticketing and mandatory face coverings. It will also limit crowds.

Guests looking to secure tickets must do so on Shedd’s website or by phone. Admission is not guaranteed to walk-in guests.

Admission will be free to Illinois residents who reserve tickets on all Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout October.

Tickets can be reserved by phone at 312-939-2438 or at Shedd’s website here.