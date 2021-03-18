‘She-cession’: Pandemic’s impact on women’s employment

Researchers at Northwestern University looked at the causes and consequences of how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected women’s employment.

They looked at “she-cession” – the idea that women have lost many more jobs than men in the 2020 recession.

They also researched how earnings will have a greater impact on gender pay gap.

Jane Olmstead-Rumsey, one of the researchers, joined the WGN Evening News to discuss why the current recession is likely to lead to a deeper and more persistent one.