Sexual assault lawsuit filed against former CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson

CHICAGO — A sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against former Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson and the city of Chicago.

The suit alleges that Johnson repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed officer Cynthia Donald for more than three years while he was the city’s top cop.

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon with Donald and her lawyers.

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, Donald alleges Johnson forced her to have sex and “carried out many unwanted and unwelcomed sexual acts” on Donald in his office at CPD headquarters.

LAWSUIT: Johnson forced "plaintiff onto a nearby couch, pulled Plaintiff’s pants down without her consent, and forcibly performed unwanted oral sex on her.

75. Superintendent Johnson then ejaculated onto Plaintiff’s body and told her, “now you know you belong to me.” — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 15, 2020

The lawsuit claims Johnson forced Donald into sexual acts over several years and said, “‘The City owes you another check for making my workday easier” and “you get me through this job.'”

Also according to the lawsuit, Johnson kept alcoholic beverages in his office at CPD headquarters “and on several occasions plied Plaintiff with alcohol into performing unwanted sexual acts.”

WGN has reached out to Johnson’s attorney for a response and have yet to hear back.

The allegations in the lawsuit are stunning and include details of an allegedly forced sexual encounter in the superintendent's office at police headquarters… — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 15, 2020

Donald was with Johnson on the night in October 2019 in which Johnson was found slumped over the steering wheel of his car.

The inspector general’s report said Johnson drank “several large servings of rum” at Ceres Cafe with a female member of his security detail. WGN Investigates has confirmed that woman was Donald.

The IG report said Johnson drove Donald to police headquarters around 10:30 p.m. and then headed home. However, the former top cop stopped for nearly two hours on the street with his vehicle running. Just after midnight, someone called 911. Officers responded and spoke to Johnson and officers let Johnson go without a field sobriety test.

The incident eventually led to the end of Johnson’s career with CPD