Sex trafficking fugitive from Arizona arrested in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. – Police in Will County arrested a fugitive from Arizona wanted on sex trafficking charges on Tuesday.

At around 8:20 a.m., deputies were patroling I-80 when they observed a vehicle impeding the flow of traffic.

Deputies following the vehicle as it exited I-55 and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said Kenneth George, 38, provided a fake I.D. that said he lived in Los Angeles. Police were able to determine that he was wanted on sex trafficking charges in Maricopa, Arizona.

He was charged with obstructing identification and obstructing justice. Maricopa County is going to extradite him back to Arizona for the sex trafficking charges.