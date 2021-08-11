Severe thunderstorm watch #422 has been issued for portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, including much of the Chicago Metro area; valid until 1:00 pm CDT

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 422 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 850 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Extreme northwestern Indiana Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday morning and afternoon from 850 AM until 100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...An intensifying storm cluster in northwest Illinois has shown signs of increasing organization this morning. The downstream environment favors maintenance of the storms, and the potential for swaths of damaging winds with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph, occasional large hail, and possibly a tornado or two with embedded circulations. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west northwest of Marseilles IL to 5 miles east of Valparaiso IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 422 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 852 AM CDT WED AUG 11 2021 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 422 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL LAKE IL WILL IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON PORTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, DEKALB, DEMOTTE, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER, ROCHELLE, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 422 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL

