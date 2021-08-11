Severe thunderstorm watch #422 has been issued for portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, including much of the Chicago Metro area; valid until 1:00 pm CDT

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED    Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 422    NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK    850 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021    The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a    * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of       Northern Illinois      Extreme northwestern Indiana      Lake Michigan   

 * Effective this Wednesday morning and afternoon from 850 AM      until 100 PM CDT. 

   * Primary threats include...      Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75        mph likely      Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2        inches in diameter possible      A tornado or two possible    SUMMARY...An intensifying storm cluster in northwest Illinois has    shown signs of increasing organization this morning.  The downstream    environment favors maintenance of the storms, and the potential for    swaths of damaging winds with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph,    occasional large hail, and possibly a tornado or two with embedded    circulations.    The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 35    statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west northwest    of Marseilles IL to 5 miles east of Valparaiso IN. For a complete    depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update    (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...    REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are    favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.    Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening    weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible    warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce    tornadoes. 



WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 422
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL
852 AM CDT WED AUG 11 2021



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
422 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

DE KALB               LA SALLE              LEE                  
OGLE                  

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY               
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL              
LAKE IL               WILL                  

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

JASPER                LAKE IN               NEWTON               
PORTER                

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, 
BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, 
COAL CITY, DEKALB, DEMOTTE, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, 
EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, 
LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, 
MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, 
OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROCHELLE, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, 
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.


THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS

WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL

