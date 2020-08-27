Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for LaPorte County in Indiana until 5:45 p.m.

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for north-central La Porte County in northwestern Indiana, effective immediately, until 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Three Oaks MI, Hudson Lake IN, Rolling Prairie IN until 6:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/DnREfbAffH — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 27, 2020

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trail Creek at 426 pm CT, moving east at 15 mph with 60 mph wind gusts.

The NWS said the storm could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, and is expected to affect areas including LaPorte county and Springville. Torrential rainfall could also cause flash flooding.

A flood advisory will remain in effect in the area until 7 p.m.

Anyone in the affected area is advised to get into an interior room or on the lowest floor of a building.