BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 419 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northwestern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Falls, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Autoamted observations. A 60 mph wind gust was measured in Sterling with these storms! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Dixon, Franklin Grove, Grand Detour, Nelson, Harmon, Woodland Shores, Eldena, Woosung and Nachusa. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 45 and 61. This includes... Sauk Valley College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois.

