BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
419 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southwestern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
  Northwestern Lee County in north central Illinois...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rock Falls,
  moving northeast at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Autoamted observations. A 60 mph wind gust was measured
           in Sterling with these storms!

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Dixon, Franklin Grove, Grand Detour, Nelson, Harmon, Woodland
  Shores, Eldena, Woosung and Nachusa.

Including the following interstate...
 I-88 between mile markers 45 and 61.

This includes...  Sauk Valley College.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central
Illinois.