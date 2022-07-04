Update 4:14PM CDT...

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY... At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flanagan, or 9 miles southwest of Pontiac, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pontiac, Chenoa, Gridley and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 206.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 343 PM CDT, numerous severe thunderstorms was located over southwestern livingston county from Benson to Flanagan, moving east at 25 to 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pontiac, Chenoa, Gridley and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 206. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.