Several recruits test positive for coronavirus after Chicago police resumes training

CHICAGO – Days after Chicago police resumed training at its academy, several recruits have tested positive for coronavirus.

After suspending training for four months due to the pandemic, Chicago police resumed training last Monday.

WGN has learned several recruits of the 87 have and one instructor have tested positive for the virus.

“Look, the reality is no setting is risk free,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “I think what we’ve seen in recent weeks and months is a significant decrease in the amount of cases amongst our first responders, fire and police, and we haven’t had any reported deaths related to covid for quite some time.”

This recent outbreak at the academy is a cause for concern, the city said.

Mayor Lightfoot is pushing both police and fire departments to take proper precautions.

“Both of those departments have spent a significant amount of time working with the department of public health to implement testing education and training for individual members,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “To teach them how to keep themselves safe to make sure that they’ve got the equipment they need to do their jobs.”

Chicago police released the following statement.

“The health and safety of our employees is the utmost priority. Once we are notified of a confirmed case, the Department begins a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facility where the employee was stationed. The employee’s work area and any vehicles and equipment used by the individual are also cleaned. Due to HIPAA, we cannot confirm specific locations relating to confirmed cases.”