Several pets killed in Orland Park house fire on Easter Sunday

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Three dogs and two cats were killed in a fire at a home in Orland Park on Easter Sunday.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at a single-family house in the 13600 block of Howe Drive, while the residents were not home, according to officials.

Multiple fire crews from the Orland Fire District arrived on the scene and assisted with the fire.

Two cats and two ferrets were rescued from the home. Three dogs and two cats were killed.

Firefighters said the fire began in the living room of the home, but the cause remains under investigation.

The home is currently uninhabitable at this time.