WOOD DALE, Ill. — Several people are in custody after a hours-long standoff with police in Wood Dale.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street, when multiple gunshots were fired.

The Merit Metro SWAT was on the scene and residents were encouraged to stay away from the area.

According to police, the situation ended just before midnight and multiple people were taken into custody.

The area is now secured and residents are able to safely leave their homes.

No one was injured. Police have not determined what caused the shooting to happen.