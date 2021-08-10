Several CTA, Metra trains halted for storms, debris

As storms pass through the Chicago region Tuesday night, CTA and Metra have delayed service to some trains due to weather conditions.

As a result of high winds and debris, CTA announced the following delays:

Purple Line trains are standing at Linden (debris on tracks)

Brown Line trains are standing at Sedwick (debris on tracks)

Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Grand and Cermak (debris on tracks)

Service on the Yellow Line has been temporarily suspended (debris on tracks)

Metra also announced train delays, affecting service to the following:

Inbound and outbound train movement halted between Barrington and McHenry (weather/high winds) UPDATE: Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.