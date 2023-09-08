CHICAGO — Several cars were broken into in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

Chicago police said an individual forced entry into parked vehicles by breaking windows and rummaging through.

The incidents occurred near:

4800 to 4900 block of South Dorchester Avenye

4400 block of South Lake Park Avenue

4900 block of South Blackstome Avenue

4800 blocks of South Lake Park Avenue

Police urges the public to be aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity and alert your neighbors.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.