‘Serial stowaway’ Marilyn Hartman attacked at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Marilyn Hartman, the woman known as the “serial stowaway” for sneaking onto airplanes, was attacked by another detainee at the Cook County Jail.

Hartman, 68, is in custody for violating probation. She is being held at the jail’s designated hospital area for females with mental health issues.

Officials said she was attacked around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who was in the middle of a mental health episode. The woman started hitting Hartman and another detainee.

Hartman and the other person were evaluated and no injuries were found.

Hartman has been arrested multiple times at O’Hare, Midway and airports across the country for trying to bypass airport security. She has been in jail since October, when she was denied bail for violating her probation and going to O’Hare Airport.



