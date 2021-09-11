Memorial ceremony held at Daley Plaza as Chicagoans remember 9/11

CHICAGO — It’s a busy weekend for Chicago as the city and surrounding suburbs join the rest of the country in remembering the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, a memorial ceremony is being held at Daley Plaza to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be followed by the Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb at Soldier Field at 8 a.m.

The City of Aurora is honoring six firefighters who traveled To New York to help with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of attacks.

Other events throughout the weekend include Union Park’s Pitchfork Music Festival that opens from noon until 10:30 p.m. Northerly Island will also have a live concert starting at 7 p.m. The White Sox and the Cubs both have games Saturday at home. Other events include Chicago Lit Fest on Printers Row and Chicago In in Millennium Park.



