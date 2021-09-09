Man walks from D.C., Shanksville to Manhattan to honor brother who died on 9/11

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A man is on the walk of a lifetime to honor the memory of his younger brother, who died trying to save lives on September 11, 2001.

Frank Siller is legging it out in honor of his young brother Stephen. He was a husband and father of five who ran through the battery tunnel with his 60-pound pack on to join his firehouse mates already in the South Tower.

He was never seen from again.

Last year, the pandemic forced the cancellation of an annual run. But Siller still joined a handful of people in walking through the Battery Tunnel.

