Fenton High School pays tribute to 9/11 victims ahead of 20th anniversary

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Across the Chicago area on Friday, residents have been marking the somber anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

At Fenton High School, the home team Bisons were ready to take on East Aurora High School, but the game took a back seat to the country and the memory of those who lost their lives.

High school football stadiums across the country are some of the last places people come together, in the spirit of competition and community.

On the sidelines, a sense of youth and innocence with students that were not born at the time of the attacks.

At Fenton High School tonight, the players saluted the men and women in uniform, giving a tribute to the first responders and members of the Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives on or after 9/11.

Retired Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis was serving in the Pentagon when it came under attack on September 11, 2001.

“There were a lot of people helping putting themselves at risk and running toward danger to help those that needed help,” Yantis said.

Parents in the crowd have said the lessons of 9/11 are just as important 20 years later.

“It’s emotional and my son who is 15 knows nothing about went on, but we talk about it,” Fenton mom Tina Sroka said.

Exactly what’s seen in stadiums across the country every Friday night is that there is unity in community.

The Chicago Bears were represented by former players Emery Moorehead and Wendell Davis, who presented a $5,000 check to first responders from area fire departments.