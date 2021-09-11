Chicago Remembers 9/11: A look back at the tragic attacks 20 years later

September 11th Anniversary

by: , , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

After terrorist attacks upended the world and changed America forever on September 11, 2001, the city of Chicago looks back on the tragic day and the events that followed, and mourns the thousands of innocent lives lost.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News