CHICAGO — Dozens of first responders from Chicago headed to New York City 22 years ago to help with the aftermath of 9/11.

At 7:35 a.m. Monday morning, the mayor and others will come together outside the home of Engine 42 to remember the victims, including fallen heroes.

Chicago firefighters went to Ground Zero to dig through rubble where the former World Trade Center stood.

People will gather at the firehouse, city hall and memorials to commemorate the anniversary. Many people will also do volunteer work on this Patriot’s Day.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists associated with Al-Qaeda flew two planes into the World Trade Center.

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon and a fourth went down into a Pennsylvania field when passengers intervened and confronted the terrorists.

There will be an event taking place at Malcom X College and 15,000 volunteers will help pack meals at Union Station, all benefiting the greater Chicago Food Depository.

Airline workers will also pack meals at O’Hare in partnership with the organization ‘9/11 Day.org’

A handful of suburbs will also be hosting 9/11 events as well.