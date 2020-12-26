Separated California twins conjoined at birth go home over two months after surgery

DAVIS, Calif. — Nearly one year ago, two twin girls named Abigail and Michaela were born conjoined at the head, a 1 in 2,500,000 occurance.

In October, a medical team of 30 people worked in a 24-hour-long surgery to separate the girls, rebuilding their skulls in the process.

Those who were part of the team have grown close to the girls and their parents. Guiding the family through an intensive birth and surgery and the tender age of just nine months.

“It’s just miraculous that they’re separated and it appears to us that there’s not any deficits and you’re just in awe,” clinical nurse specialist Dawn Harbour said.

For two months, Abigail and Michaela have been at Children’s Hospital at University of California-Davis recovering.

The twin girls were able to leave with their parents, and the reality of a new family they have made in their long journey to this moment.