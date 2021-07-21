Sen. Duckworth pushes for paid leave for pregnancy loss

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced legislation that would provide three days of paid leave for women after a pregnancy loss.

The measure would also help women coping with a failed adoption or surrogacy, an unsuccessful fertility procedure or a related medical diagnosis.

Duckworth suffered a miscarriage during her 2016 senate campaign. She said she found out in the morning, and went back to work that afternoon.

Currently, the Family and Medical Leave Act allows eligible residents to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for a new born or adopted child.