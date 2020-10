CHICAGO — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar moderated the “Kid Presidential Debate” Tuesday evening.

The kids covered a number of issues including climate change, healthcare and school funding.

The kids are all between 10 and 14 years old. They debated politely, and afterward, Klobuchar presented awards.

Debate it Forward hosted the debate.The Chicago based non-profit is teaching debate skills to kids through classes, after school clubs, camps and private tutoring.