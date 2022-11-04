COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon.

At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area.

The Tahoe lost its rear driver’s side tire and it traveled across all lanes, striking the semi-truck’s windshield.

The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident caused a traffic jam all the way back to the Dan Ryan.