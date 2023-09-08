JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver was arrested late Thursday night following a crash involving a school bus on I-65 in Northwest Indiana.

Authorities were dispatched to northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 222 at around 11:15 p.m. on the report of a crash.

Indiana State Police discovered a school bus, which sustained significant damage, in the right ditch. Police said the driver was pinned inside but alert. He was eventually extricated and transported to a local hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

No other people were inside the bus.

Police said Good Samaritans at the scene stopped to render aid to both drivers. However, at some point, the driver of the semi, Aregay Tesfay Gebremariam, 57, of Atlanta, allegedly drove away.

His truck was spotted parked at a Love’s Truck Stop located on State Road 10 in Jasper County.

Gebremariam was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving catastrophic bodily injury.