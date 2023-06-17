CHICAGO — A few Chicago professional sports teams are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday in 2023, whether on Monday, June 19, or at other times before or after the day.

Declared a federal holiday in 2021, it celebrates Union troops arriving in Galveston Bay to proclaim freedom for the slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Here are a few of the events being held by teams in the city.

Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field

Once again, the Cubs are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Wrigley Field entitled “A Black Entrepreneurs Experience.”

It will happen on Sunday, June 18 when the Cubs complete their homestand with a game against the Baltimore Orioles. The event is being put on in conjunction with Christi Harber of With an Eye PR.

At Gallagher Way just outside the ballpark, a market featuring a few Black-owned businesses will open two hours before the game and close an hour after the game.

Here are the businesses being featured.

Hospitality

Twisted Eggroll

Momentum Coffee

Hecky’s Barbecue

CheSa’s Gourmet Food Truck

Sandwich Goat Seasonings

Services/Products

With an Eye PR

529 Management

KimCo International

Rolling Out

philosofher

The Hair Lady

Englewood Branded

Gratitude Clothing

On Tuesday, June 20, the team will host a viewing of “The League” at Alamo Drafhouse located across the street from Wrigley Field at 7 p.m. The film chronicles the journey of Negro League baseball players in the first half of the 20th century.

Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox will host their Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19th with events at Guaranteed Rate Field and elsewhere in Chicago.

Team front office staff and players from the team’s Amateur City Elite program will help a food truck with “Big Bros Ice Cream” to deliver treats to employees at Black-owned businesses in Chicago. The last stop will be to provide ice cream to the Jackie Robinson West Little League clinic run by high school athletes in the ACE program.

Chicago-based artist Edo designed a custom Juneteenth flag that he will raise with ACE players Amira Hondras and KJ West outside the ballpark on Monday.

The club will hold a tailgate at the northeast corner of 35th and Shields featuring six Black-owned organizations – Cherry Mountain Arts, Chicago Mahogany Tours, Culture Chicago, Love Periodt Gift Boutique, Pup Stars Petcare, and True Star Media.

Sip N Savor Coffee will be featured as part of the club’s “Southside Monday.” The company’s CEO & found Trez, who served in the United States Marines, works to help disabled veterans and recovering addicts while also mentoring youth.

Redd’s Angelz Entertainment will hold a hip-hop dance performance at the end of the third inning in the Xfinity Kids Zone.

(Courtesy: Chicago Red Stars)

Chicago Red Stars – SeatGeek Stadium

The NWSL’s Red Stars will host their Juneteenth celebration at SeatGeek Stadium during their match against the Portland Thorns, which will kickoff at 5 p.m.

The club is offering a special ticket package that includes a Red Stars Juneteenth pin

Part of the proceeds from the Juneteenth ticket sales will go to the “My Block, My Hood, My City” organization.

The first 1,800 fans will get a Juneteenth wristband

Fans will have the chance for a post-match “meet-and-greet” with forward Cheyna Matthews.