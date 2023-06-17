CHICAGO — A few Chicago professional sports teams are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday in 2023, whether on Monday, June 19, or at other times before or after the day.

Declared a federal holiday in 2021, it celebrates Union troops arriving in Galveston Bay to proclaim freedom for the slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Here are a few of the events being held by teams in the city.

Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field

Once again, the Cubs are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Wrigley Field entitled “A Black Entrepreneurs Experience.”

It will happen on Sunday, June 18 when the Cubs complete their homestand with a game against the Baltimore Orioles. The event is being put on in conjunction with Christi Harber of With an Eye PR.

At Gallagher Way just outside the ballpark, a market featuring a few Black-owned businesses will open two hours before the game and close an hour after the game.

Here are the businesses being featured.

Hospitality

  • Twisted Eggroll 
  • Momentum Coffee 
  • Hecky’s Barbecue
  • CheSa’s Gourmet Food Truck
  • Sandwich Goat Seasonings 

Services/Products 

  • With an Eye PR 
  • 529 Management
  • KimCo International 
  • Rolling Out
  • philosofher 
  • The Hair Lady 
  • Englewood Branded 
  • Gratitude Clothing 

On Tuesday, June 20, the team will host a viewing of “The League” at Alamo Drafhouse located across the street from Wrigley Field at 7 p.m. The film chronicles the journey of Negro League baseball players in the first half of the 20th century.

Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox will host their Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19th with events at Guaranteed Rate Field and elsewhere in Chicago.

  • Team front office staff and players from the team’s Amateur City Elite program will help a food truck with “Big Bros Ice Cream” to deliver treats to employees at Black-owned businesses in Chicago. The last stop will be to provide ice cream to the Jackie Robinson West Little League clinic run by high school athletes in the ACE program.
  • Chicago-based artist Edo designed a custom Juneteenth flag that he will raise with ACE players Amira Hondras and KJ West outside the ballpark on Monday.
  • The club will hold a tailgate at the northeast corner of 35th and Shields featuring six Black-owned organizations – Cherry Mountain Arts, Chicago Mahogany Tours, Culture Chicago, Love Periodt Gift Boutique, Pup Stars Petcare, and True Star Media.
  • Sip N Savor Coffee will be featured as part of the club’s “Southside Monday.” The company’s CEO & found Trez, who served in the United States Marines, works to help disabled veterans and recovering addicts while also mentoring youth.
  • Redd’s Angelz Entertainment will hold a hip-hop dance performance at the end of the third inning in the Xfinity Kids Zone.
(Courtesy: Chicago Red Stars)

Chicago Red Stars – SeatGeek Stadium

The NWSL’s Red Stars will host their Juneteenth celebration at SeatGeek Stadium during their match against the Portland Thorns, which will kickoff at 5 p.m.

  • The club is offering a special ticket package that includes a Red Stars Juneteenth pin
  • Part of the proceeds from the Juneteenth ticket sales will go to the “My Block, My Hood, My City” organization.
  • The first 1,800 fans will get a Juneteenth wristband
  • Fans will have the chance for a post-match “meet-and-greet” with forward Cheyna Matthews.