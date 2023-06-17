CHICAGO — A few Chicago professional sports teams are celebrating the Juneteenth holiday in 2023, whether on Monday, June 19, or at other times before or after the day.
Declared a federal holiday in 2021, it celebrates Union troops arriving in Galveston Bay to proclaim freedom for the slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Here are a few of the events being held by teams in the city.
Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field
Once again, the Cubs are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Wrigley Field entitled “A Black Entrepreneurs Experience.”
It will happen on Sunday, June 18 when the Cubs complete their homestand with a game against the Baltimore Orioles. The event is being put on in conjunction with Christi Harber of With an Eye PR.
At Gallagher Way just outside the ballpark, a market featuring a few Black-owned businesses will open two hours before the game and close an hour after the game.
Here are the businesses being featured.
Hospitality
- Twisted Eggroll
- Momentum Coffee
- Hecky’s Barbecue
- CheSa’s Gourmet Food Truck
- Sandwich Goat Seasonings
Services/Products
- With an Eye PR
- 529 Management
- KimCo International
- Rolling Out
- philosofher
- The Hair Lady
- Englewood Branded
- Gratitude Clothing
On Tuesday, June 20, the team will host a viewing of “The League” at Alamo Drafhouse located across the street from Wrigley Field at 7 p.m. The film chronicles the journey of Negro League baseball players in the first half of the 20th century.
Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Rate Field
The White Sox will host their Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19th with events at Guaranteed Rate Field and elsewhere in Chicago.
- Team front office staff and players from the team’s Amateur City Elite program will help a food truck with “Big Bros Ice Cream” to deliver treats to employees at Black-owned businesses in Chicago. The last stop will be to provide ice cream to the Jackie Robinson West Little League clinic run by high school athletes in the ACE program.
- Chicago-based artist Edo designed a custom Juneteenth flag that he will raise with ACE players Amira Hondras and KJ West outside the ballpark on Monday.
- The club will hold a tailgate at the northeast corner of 35th and Shields featuring six Black-owned organizations – Cherry Mountain Arts, Chicago Mahogany Tours, Culture Chicago, Love Periodt Gift Boutique, Pup Stars Petcare, and True Star Media.
- Sip N Savor Coffee will be featured as part of the club’s “Southside Monday.” The company’s CEO & found Trez, who served in the United States Marines, works to help disabled veterans and recovering addicts while also mentoring youth.
- Redd’s Angelz Entertainment will hold a hip-hop dance performance at the end of the third inning in the Xfinity Kids Zone.
Chicago Red Stars – SeatGeek Stadium
The NWSL’s Red Stars will host their Juneteenth celebration at SeatGeek Stadium during their match against the Portland Thorns, which will kickoff at 5 p.m.
- The club is offering a special ticket package that includes a Red Stars Juneteenth pin
- Part of the proceeds from the Juneteenth ticket sales will go to the “My Block, My Hood, My City” organization.
- The first 1,800 fans will get a Juneteenth wristband
- Fans will have the chance for a post-match “meet-and-greet” with forward Cheyna Matthews.