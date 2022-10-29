CHICAGO – It’s been a fairly eventful week for the “Monsters of the Midway” for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, the team is coming off their most complete win not only of the 2022 season but probably the last few years as they bested the Patriots by 19 points on Monday night.

Two days later came another major story as defensive end Robert Quinn, a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in 2021, was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a second round pick. The blockbuster deal sent shockwaves through the NFL, and cause a big reaction from Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

After all that, there is now a game to play for Matt Eberflus’ team as the Bears travel to Arlington to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at Noon on Sunday afternoon.

“The 9-Yard Line” is getting you ready for that contest as we look at the major storylines ahead of the team’s eighth game of the season. With Quinn gone, Eberflus had the job of dealing with the fallout of losing a critical player while also preparing trying to find a way to replace him on the defensive line.

Meanwhile, the offense is looking to replace two more starters on the offensive line after an impressive performance that featured a number of designed runs for Justin Fields.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO also appeared on the show to discuss the trade of Quinn along with the dominating performance by the Bears against the Patriots.

Larry Hawley covers all those topics in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” and you can watch the full show in the video above.