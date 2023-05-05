CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

Arelia Elliston, 52, of Chicago, was last seen leaving her residence on the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue near Horner Park on Chicago’s North side.

Elliston has been described as 5-foot-5, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray parka.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.