CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Daylan Linton, 9, was last seen at Gregory Elementary School on the 3700 block of West Polk Street in Chicago just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Linton is described as 4-foot-3, weighing 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a jacket with white sleeves and black body with the word “Warriors” written on it, a turquoise shirt with wording on it, and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.