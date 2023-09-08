CHICAGO — A search is underway for a man missing from the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police say 72-year-old Charles Milburn, who suffers from dementia, was last seen leaving his home in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on Friday. Milburn was last seen wearing a white hat and a white t-shirt with black pants and white Nike gym shoes.

Milburn stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 130 pounds according to police. Officers say he has brown eyes and grey hair.

According to police, Milburn suffers from dementia and may be disoriented. Police say he uses public transit and may be on board a CTA bus.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Charles Milburn is asked to call Chicago Police Area 4 SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Police tips can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.