Search underway at Indiana Dunes after man climbing on shelf ice falls into Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A search is underway at the Indiana Dunes after a man, who was climbing on shelf ice with a group of people, fell into Lake Michigan.

At around 5:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to West Beach on the report of a person in the water. Crews believe a 22-year-old man, from Indianapolis, was with a group climbing on shelf ice when a section broke off.

A DNR official said the man fell in and is currently unaccounted for. Due to conditions, rescue crews are unable to put divers in the water and have a helicopter at the scene.

Waves are around four feet tall and getting bigger, the DNR said.

