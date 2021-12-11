Search underway after Amazon warehouse collapses in Edwardsville; 2 dead, multiple trapped inside

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Officials said two people were killed after an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following Friday night’s storms.

A search and rescue is underway there as multiple people are still trapped inside the facility after the storm caused massive damage.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. Friday at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Officials are waiting to release the names of thos e killed but Clayton Cope’s mother is on the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive. She said he was a maintenance worker at the facility.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha released the following statement : “The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the Illinois State Police and disaster officials were coordinating with local officials in Edwardsville, and he was monitoring the situation.

“My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I’ve reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources,” he said.

It’s unclear how many people are in the building.