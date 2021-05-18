Search continues for missing boy with autism last seen Saturday

HAMMOND, Ind. — Authorities in Northwest Indiana continue their search for a missing boy with autism who walked away from a hotel over the weekend. Kyrin Carter, 12, has now been missing four days.

Carter was last seen leaving a Hammond, Indiana area hotel on Saturday.

The Hammond Police Department said the 12-year-old from Kansas City left the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. on May 15. He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kyrin was wearing dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and a blue short sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes.

“I love my nephew, and we are always going to be looking for you,” said Carter’s aunt Keisha outside the Best Western hotel he walked away from. Carter is nonverbal but highly functional.

Previously, dogs picked up on a scent near the water. On Tuesday, Hammond police focused their attention on the Little Calumet River, searching by air and boat.

“We are on Day 4,” said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. “The schedule is cut down to pretty much what we are doing is area patrols between Kennedy and Cline Avenue. We are monitoring the river at this point.”

Lt. Kellogg says they have also searched the surrounding neighborhoods and asked residents to check out ring cameras as well.

“Part of it is recovery but we’re still optimistic,” Kellogg said.

The family, visiting from out of state, was in town for an engagement party. Carter’s aunt still hopes the 12-year-old is found safe.

“If y’all see my nephew please call 911,” she pleaded. “Just bring my nephew home. There’s no way he’s out here in this lake. If y’all see him he’s autistic. Bring my nephew home. We still love you.”

